For the first time in years, Vizag’s shoreline silent on Navy Day

For decades, Visakhapatnam (Vizag), Andhra Pradesh, has been the centre of Navy Day celebrations in India, showcasing the Indian Navy’s operational prowess and rich maritime legacy.

However, 2024 marks a break from tradition, with the event being relocated to Blue Flag Beach in Puri, Odisha. The relocation aimed to honour Odisha's maritime heritage and engage a wider coastal community.

The grand operational demonstration on December 4 was set to feature coordinated naval manoeuvres, rescue operations, and displays of indigenous defence capabilities, underscoring India’s commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

President Droupadi Murmu, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, consented to grace the occasion as chief guest. The event is expected to strengthen public awareness of naval operations and reaffirm India’s maritime ambitions.

While most Vizagites will miss the December spectacle for the first time in their lives, Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharka, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command (ENC), has assured them of a special operational demonstration on January 4, 2025, as reported by Yo Vizag.

This follow-up event, set to take place off the city’s iconic RK Beach, will include Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu as the chief guest and promises to maintain Vizag’s connection to Navy Day traditions.