“A small act of kindness”: MBA Chai Wala founder reflects on paying physically challenged student’s fees

Four years ago, Prafull Billore, Founder of the start-up MBA Chai Wala, quietly paid Rs 75,000 to cover the college fees of Bude Singh, a physically challenged student from Kukshi district in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. Years later, Singh reached out to share the impact of this gesture — he had secured a job with Bengaluru-based investment platform Groww.

Hindustan Times reports that Billore shared the emotional moment on social media, recounting his joy and pride in witnessing Singh’s transformation. "Bude, who is physically handicapped, had faced significant challenges in his journey, but he never let those challenges define him," Billore wrote.

According to Hindustan Times, Singh sent a heartfelt text to Billore saying, "Sir ji mera Groww company mein job laggyi hai (Sir, I’ve gotten a job at Groww)," along with a photo of his work ID card. Overwhelmed, Billore reflected on the "power of a small act of kindness" and its profound impact on others’ lives.

Singh's new role at Groww is a testament to his resilience and hard work, Billore emphasised. As reported by Hindustan Times, he said, "I am thrilled to learn that Bude is now employed... It is incredibly fulfilling to see how far he has come and how the support he received has contributed to his success."

The post resonated widely online, amassing over 6,00,000 views and countless appreciative comments. One user wrote, "Congratulations to Bude and so happy that you helped a soul," while another said, "Hats off to both you and Bude!"