DU: Shri Ram College of Commerce sees 29% more recruiters in 2024 placement season

Delhi University's (DU) Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has concluded the 2023-24 placement season, with over 500 offers given by over 135 firms across 15 industries. According to the college, these areas include consulting, finance, start-ups, tax and advising, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), insurance, and more. This time, SRCC had a 29 per cent rise in the companies that came for recruitment.

This year, the largest package offered is Rs 35 lakh annually, the average is Rs 8.63 lakh annually, and the median is Rs 7.15 lakh annually. About Rs 43.42 crore is the overall gross value. The top 10 percentile's average CTC (cost to company) is Rs 19.62 lakh annually, the top 20 percentile's is Rs 17.01 lakh annually, and the top 10 percentile's is Rs 15.06 lakh annually, reports The Indian Express.

Regarding internships, the maximum remuneration has increased by 67% this time, the average stipend has increased by 122 per cent, and the gross value of internships has increased by 99 per cent. The average monthly stipend this year is Rs 40,000, while the highest monthly stipend earned is Rs 3.67 lakh.

According to the data provided by SRCC, the batch's overall diversity was 46:54 men to women, with 10 per cent of the students pursuing a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics and the remaining 80 per cent pursuing a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours).