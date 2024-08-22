News

Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar, Vigyan Shri, Vigyan Yuva-Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar, Vigyan Yuva: Meet the award winners

At an award ceremony in the Ganatantra Mandapam of Rashtrapati Bhawan, the President also conferred 13 Vigyan Shri Puraskar
Droupadi Murmu conferred the award
Today, Thursday, August 22, President Droupadi Murmu conferred the first-ever Vigyan Ratna Puraskar. India's top science award was presented to noted biochemist and former director of the Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Govindrajan Padmanabhan. This was stated in a report by PTI.

At an award ceremony in the Ganatantra Mandapam of Rashtrapati Bhawan, the President also conferred 13 Vigyan Shri Puraskar, 18 Vigyan Yuva-Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prizes and one Vigyan Team award, marking the first investiture ceremony for science awards.

Further, the team of scientists and engineers who worked on the Chandrayaan-3 mission were honoured with the Vigyan Team award, which the project director of the mission P Veeramuthuvel received.

All the awardees received a medal and a citation for their outstanding achievements in their respective fields.

Among the 13 recipients of the Vigyan Shri awards were:

- Annapurni Subramaniam, Director of Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Astrophysics

- Anandharamakrishnan C, director of Thiruvananthapuram-based National Institute of Interdisciplinary Science and Technology

- Avesh Kumar Tyagi, Director of the chemistry group at the Bhabha Atomic Research Institute

- Prof Syed Wajih Ahmad Naqvi of Lucknow-based Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR)-National Botanical Research Institute

Furthermore, the Vigyan Yuva-Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar awards were given to:

- Climate scientist Roxy Mathew Koll of the Pune-base Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology

- Prof Vivek Polshettiwar of Tata Institute of Fundamental Research and Prof Vishal Rai of Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) - Bhopal

- Krishna Murthy S L of the Indian Institute of Rice Research and Swarup Kumar Parida of the National Institute of Plant Genome Research.

Among the Vigyan Yuva awardees were:

- Prof Radhakrishnan Mahalakshmi of IISER-Bhopal

- Aravind Penmasta of IISc, Bengaluru

- Abhilash of the CSIR-National Metallurgical Laboratory, Jamshedpur

- Radha Krishna Ganti of IIT-Madras

- Purbi Saikia of the Central University of Jharkhand

- Bappi Paul of the National Forensic Sciences University, Gandhinagar

In addition to this, Urbasi Sinha of the Raman Research Institute, Bangalore; Digendranath Swain of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram; Prashant Kumar of the Space Applications Centre, Ahmedabad; and Prof Prabhu Rajagopal of IIT-Madras also received the Vigyan Yuva awards.

