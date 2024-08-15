Telangana HC overturns state's decision to defer off-campus Engineering colleges

In a pivotal ruling, a Division Bench of the Telangana High Court, consisting of Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao, has disposed of two writ appeals challenging the State Government's decision to delay the opening of Off-Campus Centers for Engineering Colleges.

The colleges had initially contested the government's order through writ petitions, which were dismissed by a Single Judge.

The judge had ruled that the government's deferment decision was based on an Expert Committee's recommendation, made in consideration of the imminent start of the academic year.

Dissatisfied with the dismissal, the colleges filed writ appeals, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

After hearing arguments from both the colleges and the State, the Division Bench ruled that the State Government's policy decision was not in line with legal requirements. The Bench concluded that the policy decision was fundamentally flawed and illegal as it did not adhere to Section 20 of the Telangana Education Act.

As a result, the Division Bench set aside both the State Government's policy decision and the Single Judge's dismissal orders. The court directed the State Government to re-evaluate the matter of initiating off-campus institutions, ensuring compliance with the provisions and mandates of Section 20 of the Telangana Education Act.

The government has been ordered to issue new directives within seven working days from August 14, 2024.