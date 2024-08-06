NEET PG exam city allocation woes: Flights cancelled, cities arbitrarily changed, here's the latest

For the exam scheduled on August 11, the National Board of Education in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) issued the examination slip on July 31.

Several National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Postgraduate (NEET PG) candidates found that they were alotted exam cities many kilometres away and which are completely different from the preferences listed by them.

Also, for a few candidates, the exam cities were in different states altogether.

Yesterday, August 4, exam cities were reviewed for candidates hailing from a few particular states, but not for all, resulting in continued despair.