NEET PG exam city allocation woes: Flights cancelled, cities arbitrarily changed, here's the latest

The exam city allocation for aspirants of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Postgraduate (NEET PG) has been a festering issue for a few days now
Let's take a look
Let's take a look(Pic: EdexLive Desk and X screenshots)

For the exam scheduled on August 11, the National Board of Education in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) issued the examination slip on July 31. 

Several National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Postgraduate (NEET PG) candidates found that they were alotted exam cities many kilometres away and which are completely different from the preferences listed by them. 

Also, for a few candidates, the exam cities were in different states altogether. 

Yesterday, August 4, exam cities were reviewed for candidates hailing from a few particular states, but not for all, resulting in continued despair.    

1. Supression of requests?

Scam?
Scam?(Pic: X handle of @Prajwla2)

"The force used to Cut down these hashtags could have used to control the manner in which nbems is conducting exams!" says a tweet from the handle @Prajwla2

2. Flights cancelled

Flights cancelled
Flights cancelled(Pic: X handle of @SahayakVikas)

Looks like owing to landslides and other natural calamities, the flights this student booked to their exam city was cancelled

3. Changed but for the worse?

Worse now
Worse now(Pic: X handle of @kyun_zainab)

For this candidate, the exam city was changed. But for the worse. First, the candidate had to tarevl 40 km and now, will need to travel 1,400 km!

4. NEET PG or NEET UG, students treated unfairly?

What next
What next(Pic: X handle of @Vivekpandey21)

Medical activist Dr Vivek Pandey draws parallels between NEET UG and NEET PG

NEET
NEET PG
allocation
exam city
X
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com