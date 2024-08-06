NEET PG exam city allocation woes: Flights cancelled, cities arbitrarily changed, here's the latest

For the exam scheduled on August 11, the National Board of Education in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) issued the examination slip on July 31.
Several National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Postgraduate (NEET PG) candidates found that they were alotted exam cities many kilometres away and which are completely different from the preferences listed by them.
Also, for a few candidates, the exam cities were in different states altogether.
Yesterday, August 4, exam cities were reviewed for candidates hailing from a few particular states, but not for all, resulting in continued despair.
"The force used to Cut down these hashtags could have used to control the manner in which nbems is conducting exams!" says a tweet from the handle @Prajwla2
Looks like owing to landslides and other natural calamities, the flights this student booked to their exam city was cancelled
For this candidate, the exam city was changed. But for the worse. First, the candidate had to tarevl 40 km and now, will need to travel 1,400 km!
Medical activist Dr Vivek Pandey draws parallels between NEET UG and NEET PG