“Genociders are not welcome": US Ambassador’s interaction at JNU rescheduled amid protest by students’ union

The visit of the US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was rescheduled today, Monday, April 29, due to protests by the students’ union, states PTI.

According to the PTI report, the School of International Studies invited Garcetti to have an interaction at 4 pm on the topic The Most Consequential Relationship of the Century: US-India Ties. However, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) protested against it, expressing solidarity with Palestine against the "atrocities" happening in the region.

"Genociders are not welcome. Resist military-industrial of US imperialist forces", read a protest poster against the JNU administration's invitation to Garcetti.

During the protest, posters were displayed with slogans such as "Free Palestine", "No more money for Netanyahu", and "Stop the genocide now". The posters called on students to join the demonstration, states PTI.

Taking credit for the development, the students’ union said, "Due to continuous pressure of the JNUSU and all the progressive student forces. Eric Garcetti's visit has been cancelled."

However, the JNU administration stated that the event was rescheduled instead of being cancelled.

"We have simply rescheduled the interaction and not cancelled it due to the protest," Amitabh Mattoo, Dean, School of International Studies, told PTI.

He also did not mention the date when the rescheduled interaction will be held.