TN: Coimbatore BEd students prevented from taking course exams; faculty blame CEO's whims

The faculty members at the Government College of Education For Women in Coimbatore have alleged that the district school education department of the province refused to send government school students to attend the practical examination of the Bachelor of Education (BEd) course.



They stated the reason that BEd students should showcase their teaching abilities to school students in front of an external examiner during the practical examination.



The Chief Education Officer added uncertainty to the situation

A teaching staff told The New Indian Express, "Following Tamil Nadu Teacher Education University (TNTEU) announcement that practical examination would be conducted in March, we approached the Chief Educational Officer (CEO) R Balamurali seeking permission to send government school students to our college for the practical examination of second-year BEd students."



"However, the CEO said that he cannot send government school students to the college to attend the practical examination. Instead of this, the CEO suggested that the practical examination be conducted at the CCMA government higher secondary school (Woman) at Raja Street...."



He further added, "...Meanwhile, the practical examination was postponed by the TNTEU. However, the university is planning to conduct the practical examination for the students in July. But, as the CEO refuses to give permission, it will be a challenge to conduct the practical examination for BEd students," he said.



CEO Balamurali told The New Indian Express that considering student safety, they cannot send students outside and he said that practical exams can be conducted in the classroom at school.



Other faculty allege exams previously conducted seamlessly

However, another faculty member told The New Indian Express that up until the previous year, approximately 30 students from CCMA School participated in the practical examination.



He also recalled that earlier, they had provided transport facilities and students, with their teachers, had appeared for the examination. He also said that so far no issues have been reported regarding child safety when they attended the BEd practicals.



"Practical examination should be conducted at the colleges only as per norm and it cannot be conducted at school as per the CEO's wish. Therefore, the TNTEU should resolve this matter by issuing guidelines regarding student participation in practical exams through the school education department," he urged.



Sources say during practical examinations, second-year BEd students will teach the subjects and interact with 10 students at the college. The external examiner will assess the student's performance and give practical marks.



It may be noted that there is only one government college functioning in Coimbatore, which is among the seven colleges in the state.



TNTEU Registrar (in-charge) N Ramakrishnan told The New Indian Express that he would look into this matter.



Repeated attempts to reach the top officer of the school education department bore no fruit.