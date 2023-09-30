The suspension orders of students of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh were revoked by the university's disciplinary committee. To recall, on September 5, three students who are members of the student body Students Federation of India (SFI) unit of BBAU were suspended for not adhering to the varsity's code of conduct.

The students identified as Abhishek Kumar, Abdul Wahab and Vinod Kumar are currently pursuing their Master of Arts (MA) from the Department of Political Science. After the first suspension order on September 13, two students, Vinod and Abdul, were again suspended by the disciplinary committee for another 15 days.

Following this, "As our suspension orders ended exactly at 6.50 pm on September 27, we were entering the university on September 28. Although there was no further extension of suspensions, we were stopped at the entrance and were informed by the security guards that the proctor told them not to allow me till 4 pm," Abdul Wahab told EdexLive.

As per the student unit, "The suspension of Vinod Kumar has been cancelled under the condition of giving an affidavit stating that he'll no longer take part in any activities organised by the students,"

Third suspension

Additionally, Abdul told EdexLive that he was again suspended for 21 days by the disciplinary committee for sending spam emails to a Member of Parliament. Since this needs thorough investigation including recording statements by many which will take time, the Disciplinary Committee extended the suspension of Abdul by three weeks, as stated in the suspension order issued by the university to which EdexLive has access.

Refuting this, Abdul told EdexLive, "The emails sent were not spam. And they were sent to the representatives to solve the matter." In fact, on September 29, a Member of the Parliament from the Communist Party of India (CPI-M) John Brittas wrote to the vice-chancellor seeking Abdul's "revocation of suspension and urgent reinstatement".

Further terming suspension orders Abdul as "illegitimate", the students tried to meet the Proctor Prof Sanjay Kumar. As his office was closed, the students staged a march from the Proctor Office to Ambedkar Bhawan via Gate 2, the student body said. Adding more, Abdul alleged, "The security barricaded the VC's house and tried to stop us. Additionally, they manhandled us. However, students broke the barricades and sat on a sit-in-protest."

Further, "The Protocol Board came for a meeting around 5.30 pm and we were told that there would be a meeting on September 29 and I would be called for a meeting with the Disciplinary Committee. However, we continued the dharna all night," Abdul claimed.

On September 29, around 11 am, Abdul received a notice from the Disciplinary Committee asking him to explain himself. Giving details about this meeting, Abdul said, "The meeting went on from 3.30 to 6.30 pm. And it was decided at last that the suspension will be revoked." The meeting discussed the charges levelled against me and the ongoing protest, he added.

Abdul reacts

Reacting to this, Abdul said, "This has created history and is a huge victory for the student community. A few orders and the Code of Conduct of the university are very repressive and anti-democratic which include: not being allowed to make associations, and having no permission to distribute parchas (pamphlets)."

"We will take up such issues along with hostel concerns and will keep the student spirit alive on campus," he added.

