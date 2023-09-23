The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Friday, September 22, announced the Stray Vacancy Round for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023.

The list of vacant, unallotted medical seats after mop-up round seat allotment is displayed on the KEA website. Interested candidates can participate in the vacancy round until 24 September, 11.59 pm.

Candidates have to download the verification slip for the stray vacancy round before participating in the process. Individuals who have registered for the round will be eligible only for allotment. Students can keep checking the website for further updates.

It may be recalled that Karnataka High Court recently passed an interim order, staying the allotment of undergraduate medical seats in the mop-up round to students who have already been allotted a seat in the previous rounds and those who have completed admission formalities by paying the fees.

A petition was filed in the high court against a notification released by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) dated September 14 which allowed students who have already been allotted seats and reported to colleges to participate in the mop-up round.

As per the notification, 482 private and 37 government quota seats were still vacant after the first two rounds of counselling due to unfulfillment of fees.