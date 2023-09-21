A government high school teacher cut off the hair of eight students for not wearing plaits in Kakinada on September 20, Wednesday. Following this, outrage was sparked after the parents of the students visited the Sarvepalli Radha Krishna Municipal High School in Suryanarayanapuram and warned the teacher as well as the staff.



Under the directions of Kakinada district education officer, Kakinada urban medical education officer Ch Ravi and other officials inquired about the incident. A report is being prepared to submit to the District Education Officer (DEO), as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

As per sources, eight students in the school came to the school without wearing plaits and the social teacher, Mangathayaru, warned the students several times not to come to the school like that. However, the students didn't follow the instructions of the teacher.

On September 20, after finding the students continued to come to school without wearing plaits despite her warnings, the furious teacher cut off the hair of students as a punishment. This was followed by warnings from the parents and complaints to the school principal.

Regional Joint Director G Nagamani, MEO and other education department officials inspected the school and inquired about the students, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.