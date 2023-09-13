The National Medical Commission's (NMC) Post-Graduate Medical Education Board has sought suggestions from all stakeholders on the draft Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations 2023. In a notice dated September 6, the NMC has urged stakeholders to send their responses within 10 days of the publication of the notice, which makes September 16 the last date to submit the suggestions/comments.

As per the notice, the responses have to be submitted in a Word (.dox) format or machine-readable PDF format. Responses have to be mailed with the subject tagline "Comments on draft Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations-2023" to this address: comments. pgregulations@nmc.org.in.

The Federation of All India Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA), on X, has separately asked stakeholders to send their feedback on the NMC notice. "Attention! Kindly send your suggestions/ feedback/ points of contention against the PG regulations issued by @NMC_IND to our official email id. delhiforda@gmail.com Every voice is important!" the tweet says.

The NMC, on August 1, published the revised Undergraduate Medical Education Regulations 2023. Several doctors' associations approved of the changes and lauded the NMC for introducing them. However, a section of non-medical teachers, the MSc and PhD holders, in medical colleges were unhappy with the new regulations and continue to demand its rollback.