In a first, the Rashtrapati Nilayam is expected to host up to 10,000 college students from 15 to 17 of this month, as part of Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Elocutions, singing, quizzes, painting, and theatre are some of the competitions planned to "productively" engage the student community, Estate Manager of Rashtrapati Nilayam, Dr K Rajani Priya said.

Briefing the media on Monday, September 11, on the events lined for the occasion, she said that apart from competitions, the official residence of the President of India will also act as the venue for a kids interactive zone, community gardening, traditional and contemporary art exhibition and a food festival showcasing the diverse cuisine of the state of Hyderabad.

The food festival will be organised by students of the Culinary Academy of India, the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM), state government-run hotel management schools, and Chefs' associations.

A fashion show will also be organised to promote handloom.

Students nominated by their respective colleges can register through the website of the Nilayam. Registrations will close at 6 am on the morning of September 14.

Winners of competitions will receive mementoes and certificates from the chief guest, who is yet to be decided.

On September 15 and 16, public rallies, along with the display of folk dances and folk instruments, will be organised to promote unity and solidarity among the participants.

On the last day, panel discussions, narrating stories of Hyderabad's annexation, the region's role in the Indian freedom struggle, and major landmarks of Hyderabad, have been scheduled.

While students will have free entry, the public will have to pay an entry fee of Rs 50. During the three days, the nilayam will be open till 7 pm.

The Rashtrapati Nilayam played a significant role in the annexation of Hyderabad as the place where the National Flag of India was hoisted for the first time.