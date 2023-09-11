The success celebration of Mission Chandrayaan-3 was conducted by the Department of Aeronautical & Aerospace Engineering, Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science on September 8, Friday.

The chief guest S Mohana Kumar, Mission Director, Chandrayaan-3, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) addressed the institution's students and staff, discussed the mission's success story as a team, and gave insights into the Chandrayaan-3 modules.

In his address, the mission director explained the experiments carried out by the various payloads onboard the Pragyan and explained the detailed account of the part played by the LVM3 rocket to take Chandrayaan-3 to orbit.

The chief guest also elaborated on the shortcomings of Chandryaan 2, what they learnt from it and the changes incorporated in Chandryaan-3 mission for the successful mission. He mentioned the Gaganyan mission operations and its advantages. He clarified the questions and doubts asked by the students during the interactive session.

The mission director appreciated the efforts taken by management to initiate and support the students to make the KCG Verghese satellite which will be launched by ISRO. He also visited the Satellite Centre, Aircraft Simulator Centre and other high-end facilities and laboratories of the Aeronautical and Aerospace Department.

Dr Anand Jacob Verghese, Chancellor, of HITS congratulated team ISRO for their successful efforts for the mission. Ashok Verghese, Pro-Chancellor, HITS; Dr SN Sridhara, Vice-Chancellor, HITS; Dr N Manoharan, Director Projects, HITS; and Dr R Asokan, Dean, Aviation, HITS; were present during the celebration of Mission Chandrayaan-3 event.