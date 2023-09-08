This is the latest update in the case of two students dying by suicide in Nalgonda | (Pic: EdexLive)

Three youngsters have been detained by the Nalgonda police in connection with the suicide of two female students in Nakkalapally on Tuesday, September 3, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

As per the police, one of the youngsters was responsible for recording a voice note while the other two were accused of circulating it on social media. One of the three youngsters detained, as per the police, was a neighbour of Shivani.

Shivani (20) and Manisha (18), students of Government Women's Degree College, Nalgonda, died by suicide by drinking pesticide in a park. They took the extreme step after allegedly being blackmailed by unidentified individuals who morphed their pictures taken from their Instagram display picture and tried to extort Rs 15 lakh from them.

It was the father of one of the deceased girls who referred to the voice clip to back his allegation. In the alleged voice note, Manisha and Shivani can be heard sharing the news of the alleged blackmail with another person. But even after thoroughly scouring the girls' mobile phones, the police were not able to find any evidence.

The duo took the extreme step by consuming pesticide at Rajiv Park in Nalgonda on Tuesday, September 5.