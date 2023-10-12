France is expecting to welcome over 30,000 Indian students into its higher education institutions by 2030, according to Didier Talpain, French Consul General in Kolkata, reports the PTI.

As per the report, Talpain also said that currently, the number of Indian students studying in France is below 10,000, and efforts are essential to triple this figure in the coming years. This bid is to honour the Franco-Indian partnerships that have crossed over two decades.

"I would like to tell the students that there are various grants from the French government in the field of education. Since our government bears most of the expenses of public educational institutions, higher education in France will also be advantageous from the economic point of view," he said at the Choose France Tour 2023 event at a city hotel in Kolkata on Wednesday, October 11.

According to PTI , Emmanuel Lebrun-Damiens, Country Director for the French Institute in India, disclosed that the tour, spanning from October 8 to October 15, is being conducted in Chennai, Kolkata, New Delhi, and Mumbai.

A total of 50 French academic institutions are actively participating in education fairs across the country, states the report.

As per reports, French higher education institutions in 2021 put India in the 14th position in the top 20 countries of origin for international students.