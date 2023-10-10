Crunk is one of the top dance groups of DU | (Pic: Crunk Instagram handle and EdexLive)

Delhi University's Sri Aurobindo College has reportedly banned its registered dance society named, Crunk as a few junior members of the society alleged physical abuse and harassment by a former senior who was hired to choreograph a dance performance.

Crunk is considered to be the top dance society of the University of Delhi. The president of the society had hired one of the seniors for choreography. But in the name of guidance, he not only slapped the junior girls as well as boys but also allegedly brutally hit them with a thick wooden stick.

Black and blue bruises

Surprisingly, a few students came forward and shared pictures of the beaten members on social media alleging physical abuse and torture inflicted upon dance society members by ex-President Divyansh Tripathi (2021-22 batch). The images shared on Instagram depict that students were slapped and beaten with sticks on their legs leaving red and blue bruises all over their legs, hips, back and arms.

The students have alleged that Divyansh was constantly trying to harass junior girls in the society.

"He also threatened to ruin their life and blackmail these girls if they complained about him to the authorities," said one of the complainants of the college.

One of the members of the Anti Ragging committee of the Sri Aurobindo College, Dr Vandana Bhalla was not available for the comments.

Taking the matter to the police

Meanwhile reacting to the incident, the student's organisation Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) submitted a memorandum to the Station House Officer (SHO), Malviya Nagar regarding the harassment and physical assault of students in Sri Aurobindo College's Dance Society urging the police to take strict action against the culprits.

A police complaint was also reportedly filed by the victim students with the help of ABVP. The ABVP demanded strict action against the culprit and his associates and also an investigation into the college authority's incompetence in preventing and stopping such incidents from happening.

The complainants informed that the dance society Crunk will not be recognised as the official society of the University of Delhi. But still, no action has been taken against the culprits. Students also tried to protest outside the college on Monday, October 9.