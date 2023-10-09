In the backdrop of the Springer Nature India Research Tour in partnership with the Indian Ministry of Education, the University of Hyderabad (UoH) hosted the Springer Nature team on October 7, to share insights on the Role of eBooks in academic learning and research around – Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS) which was attended by faculty, research scholars from Humanities, Social Sciences and Sciences groups, informed a statement from the institute.

What is Springer Nature?

For over 180 years Springer Nature has been advancing discovery by providing the best possible service to the whole research community. They help researchers uncover new ideas, support librarians and institutions with innovations in technology and data, and provide quality publishing support to societies.

Prof BJ Rao, Vice-Chancellor, University of Hyderabad, sharing his delight with the tour stopping by at the UoH campus, said, “I am happy that the Springer Nature India Research Tour in partnership with the Indian Ministry of Education is taking place at our university and this knowledge-sharing partnership will motivate our young research scholars to excel in their fields of endeavour”.

As part of this research summit, nine women scientists from UoH made poster presentations on the theme Her Research – Our Future which was appreciated by the Springer Nature team. All nine scientists received awards for their presentations.

Venkatesh Sarvasiddhi, Managing Director, Springer Nature India shared his perspective, stating, “The National Research Tour embodies a holistic approach to foster research, innovation, and knowledge-sharing throughout India. Our joint objective with the Ministry of Education is to strengthen India’s research landscape, empowering young researchers, promoting access for all, and advancing Sustainable Development Goals."