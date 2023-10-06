A 23-year-old man was arrested by Parippally police in Kollam district of Kerala on the charges of sexually assaulting a school-going girl, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Following a formal complaint which was filed with the police by the school girl, the accused, identified as Amal, was taken into custody.

As per the police, Amal used to frequent the tuition centers that the survivor attended and eventually, they developed a friendly rapport. Soon, Amal coerced her to visit an abandoned house in Paravur where the alleged sexual assault happened.

It was also informed that Amal threatened the schoolgirl via phone and tried to convince her not to share the incident with anyone.

Upon receiving the complaint of the survivor, the police launched an investigation. Inspector Deepu and his team apprehended the accused.

Amal has been charged under IPC Provision 376 (rape). After a medical examination of the accused, he was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.

Another incident in Mumbai

It may be recalled that at a suburban Mumbai school, a 26-year-old music teacher was arrested on charges of molesting a 13-year-old student. It was also alleged that the teacher had attempted to chat with the Class VII student via social media but the latter resisted the move, as stated in a report by PTI.

