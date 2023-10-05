A law student of a college in Lucknow was forced to transfer over Rs 77,000 by a sextortion gang. The incident happened earlier this week and subsequently, a case was registered with the police on Wednesday, October 4.

The victim student is reported to be a native of Bihar, while the incident took place when he was in his hostel which falls under Lucknow's BBD police station area. The student received a video call from an unknown number. He found a live stream of a girl on the other end and she cajoled him into indulging in inappropriate activities, as per a report by IANS.



A constant insistence from the girl made the victim follow her instructions and the video lasted for 30 seconds. Immediately after this, he received a threatening call from the girl who asked him to pay money, or his video would be made viral.

“I was scared badly and I transferred a total of Rs 77,599 to accounts of Central Bank and Canara Bank which she gave me. One of the mobile numbers from which I got the call belonged to one Hansraj while the other is still unknown,” the student said. The miscreants then demanded an additional Rs 28,000 to delete the videos.

“On refusing to pay the money, I got a call from a man who introduced himself as the police commissioner of Delhi and threatened that my career would be spoiled. I was told that the girl had lodged an FIR and the video was with a YouTuber who was to make it viral,” the student stated in his FIR.

East Zone ADCP Syed Ali Abbas said that the FIR has been registered and efforts are on to track the accused, as per IANS.