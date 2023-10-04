A campus survey will be carried out by the administration of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to identify where CCTV cameras can be set up. This is to keep a check on "frequent" incidents of "anti-national" slogans which were being scribbled on walls, an official has said, stated a report in PTI.

The proposed survey will be organised on the basis of a report which was received from the Chief Security Officer regarding the recent incident of "Free Kashmir", "Bhagwa Jalega" and other slogans being scribbled on the walls of the School of Languages.

It was on Sunday, October 1, that this incident came to light after a complaint by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

"We have received the report by the Chief Security Officer on Sunday's incident. Based on this, we will survey possible spots on the campus to install CCTV cameras. Other possible measures will also be implemented after considering their feasibility given that we have a huge campus," JNU Rector Prof Satish Chandra Garkoti told PTI.

Alleging that students often cook up stories and are themselves involved in such incidents, he added that they have to be extra careful before taking any action.



"However, the administration is taking this issue with seriousness and will implement all possible measures," he stressed.



A committee is being formed by the administration which will consist of administrative as well as technical staff who will decide on action to be taken to curb such incidents on the campus.



In December last year, the university had asked all schools and centres on campus to install CCTV cameras.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Unio (JNUSU) has been opposing the installation of CCTVs saying it is an invasion of privacy.