"Those that have an attitude of service towards others are the beauty of society" -AMMA

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Chennai Campus, conducted various Seva activities from September 25 to 29, 2023, to celebrate AMMA’s birthday emphasising the importance of selfless service in building a better world. Students, faculty members, and staff performed Seva with unwavering enthusiasm, love, and compassion, embodying the spirit of AMMA’s message for humanity.

The activities were based on the following themes:

Cleaning public places:

Students, with faculty members and staff left for Sri Veeraraghava Perumal Temple, Thiruvallur, on September 27, 2023. They radiated energy and excitement while holding placards with slogans stressing cleanliness, environmental protection and hygiene. Then, they divided into groups, and cleaned the premises, from the floor to the pillars and sculptures.

A clean-up drive was organised at Cholavaram Panchayat Primary School, Siruvapuri, on September 28, 2023. The group picked up litter, cleared the premises overgrown with plants, and ensured proper disposal of waste. The students also enacted a street play on cleanliness, to create awareness among the public.

Educational support:

On September 26 and September 29, 2023, students from Government Higher Secondary School, Periyapalayam and Sri Sai Matriculation High School, Vengal, experienced interactive sessions and hands-on training on drones and mobile ground robots. The latter visited AMRITA while Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham students visited the former. These sessions focused on the fundamentals of drones and robots, followed by spectacular demonstrations. The highlight of the event was when students were given control of the robots, igniting their passion and curiosity.

Visiting orphanages

Over the course of five days, from September 25 to 29, five orphanages were visited: Aadharavu Home, Anbagam Rehab Center, Nalam Hospital Orphanage, Sevalaya, and Sri Ramakrishna Aatmalayam. This noble endeavour was not a solitary pursuit but a collective effort, with over ten faculty members and around 350 students manifesting their compassion for those in need. As a gesture of goodwill, they extended their support by donating essential supplies, including stationery, groceries, and other provisions, to the orphanages they had the privilege of visiting. They also entertained and interacted with the inmates and spread cheer in their hearts.

Providing food and clothing for the homeless:

On September 26, 2023, students and faculty went to Meyyur and on September 28, 2023 to Vazhavanthan Kottai, where they were greeted warmly by the villagers. They distributed essential items — food, clothing, stationery, and groceries. The residents, most of whom were daily wage workers, lived in modest huts, struggling to make ends meet. Despite their difficult circumstances, the people exuded resilience and a sense of community spirit. One significant development in Meyyur was the improvement in sanitation conditions. Amrita University had previously installed toilets for the residents thus, enhancing their sanitary conditions. This initiative had a profound impact on the village, improving the health and hygiene of the community.

Environmental initiatives

As many as 28 students and faculty members visited PUP School, Thodakapalli, Uthukkottai; Government High School, Balavakam; Government Higher Secondary Boys School, Uthukkottai; Government Higher Secondary Girls School, Utthukotai; Government Higher Secondary School, Tiruvallur District; Kothandaraman High School, Uthukkottai and a few other schools on September 27, 2023.

Plant saplings and cloth bags were distributed to all the students and the college students sensitised the children with the need for protecting the environment. The heads of the schools expressed their gratitude while the students enthusiastically planted the saplings, promising to take care of them. On September 29, 2023, around 300 students went on a rally for 2 km, promoting green initiatives and urging a mindful reduction in the use of plastic. The rally was flagged off by K Shankar, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Avadi Police Commissionerate, Chennai. Saplings and cloth bags were distributed to policemen and the public.

Community health camps

Students and faculty members visited Vengal Government School on September 27, 2023. Songs, violin performances, skits and dances were geared towards raising awareness about the importance of cognitive health among the students. Various games and activities were conducted, accompanied by small gifts as tokens of appreciation for their enthusiasm. Students also received supplies and refreshments to meet their nutritional and educational needs.

A successful Blood Donation Camp was organised on September 29, 2023 with the Rotary Club. The participation of the Campus Director, IB Manikantan and Principal Dr V Jayakumar inspired students and faculty to join this selfless cause. As many as 134 people, including students and teachers, wholeheartedly participated in this act of kindness.

A medical camp for around 100 villagers from Vengal and Vadamadurai was organised on September 30, 2023.