The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) is conducting various In-service Education and Training (INSET) programmes for all teachers across government schools in the national capital, announced the SCERT on its website on Tuesday, November 28.

To execute these INSET programmes, a contingency fund is being allocated for these training programmes to cover unanticipated events or emergencies. Coordinators have been asked to use the funds efficiently with certain guidelines.

The SCERT has mentioned that in emergency situations, when unanticipated occurances like equipment breakdowns, or other situations arise that could interfere with the training programme, the coordinators can use the contingency fund.

Meanwhile for the participant needs, in cases where participants face unexpected challenges such as medical emergencies, the contingency fund can be used.

In travel contingencies, the contingency fund can be used to address unexpected travel-related issues by the coordinator, such as, carrying study materials, stationery, or TLM from the coordinating institutes.

Another guideline mentioned was related to documentation and quality improvement, wherein, the coordinators may use the contingency fund to make unexpected improvements to the training programmes, such as printouts or training materials.

The state of Delhi has approximately 3,000 government schools serving over 25 lakh children. The government body responsible for the training and professional development of these public educators is the SCERT, supported by district-level agencies called District Institute of Education and Training (DIET).

In 2021 SCERT set out to transform the structure of In-Service Teacher Education and Training (INSET) by recognising the need for a rigorous training programme for all teachers across government schools in Delhi.

In-service teacher training programmes refer to short-term education modules that have been specially designed for professionals already working as teachers. The intent behind this transformation is to elevate the quality of training while designing content that marks a shift from content to competency-based training, setting a benchmark for high-quality teaching-learning practices.

The NEP (2020) also recommends continuous In-Service Teacher Education and Training for self-improvement and to learn the latest innovations and advancements in the teaching profession. To fill this gap of moving from subject-based training to a new approach of training interventions, competency-based modules have been recommended to the SCERT Programme Advisory Committee (PAC) 2021-22. The transformation has been from seminars to workshops and now, in the process of transformation from workshops to need based training.