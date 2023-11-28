The Chalapathi Group of Educational Institutions in Andhra Pradesh is going to start an IIT-JEE/NEET (Indian Institute of Technology - Joint Entrance Examination/National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) Academy from the next academic year 2024-25. That's not all — it is also coming up with scholarship awards for the 2023-24 batch, said YV Anjaneyulu, Chairman, Chalapathi Group of Institutions.

Students have to appear for a scholarship test to avail the awards. This test is scheduled to be conducted on December 10 (Sunday). A total of 100 cash awards, with prize money totalling Rs 10 lakh will be given to students who are currently in Class X (Secondary School Certificate - SSC, Central Board of Secondary Education - CBSE, Indian Certificate of Secondary Education - ICSE) under the auspices of IIT-JEE/NEET Academy, as mentioned in a report by The New Indian Express.

The scholarship test is being conducted at the Mothadaka campus of Chalapathi Group of Educational Institutions. Regarding this, a brochure was unveiled by Chairman Anjaneyulu and Secretary and Correspondent Y Sujith Kumar, IIT-JEE/NEET Academy Director Guntupalli Sankara Rao and Chalapathi Institute of Technology, Mothadaka, Principal Dr K Kiran Kumar.

The chairman said that Class X students should attend this examination in large numbers to prove their talent. Parents were also asked to encourage their children to take advantage of this opportunity, as per TNIE.

The scholarship test consists of 90 questions, with 20 questions from Physics, 20 questions from Chemistry, 20 questions from Biology, and 30 questions from Math. Interested candidates can contact 8886630340, or 8886630341 for more details.