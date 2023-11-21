The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sent notices to the Delhi government and the city's police chief over a report alleging sexual abuse of two juveniles in a child protection home in Mukherjee Nagar, reports PTI.

According to the report, the victims were warned with death threats if they reported the abuse to any authority, NHRC said in a statement.

The NHRC expressed concern over the reported violation of human rights and emphasised that if the content of the news report is true, it raises a significant issue. The commission highlighted that the incident indicates a failure on the part of the authorities, who are the legal guardians of the inmates, to protect the juveniles in their custody.

Accordingly, the commission has issued notices to the Delhi chief secretary and the police commissioner, seeking a detailed report within four weeks, it said.

The report should include the action taken against the officers concerned and the steps taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

According to the media report, one of the victims bravely reported the alleged crime to a home officer despite facing threats. Subsequent investigations revealed another juvenile, aged 15, in the shelter home who also disclosed that he was being sexually abused.