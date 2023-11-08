The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore has been declared the top business school in Central Asia by the Eduniversal 2023 rankings. IIM Bangalore has also been awarded the gold trophy and has been conferred the 5 Palmes of Excellence award by Eduniversal.

IIMB achieved the top spot in the Palmes’ League with a Deans’ Recommendation rate of 231 per cent. This year, IIM Bangalore is followed by IIM Ahmedabad, Indian School of Business (ISB) and IIM Calcutta, in the rankings.

Eduniversal is a Paris-based global ranking and rating agency which specialises in higher education, aiming to provide information to aspiring candidates aiding their search for academic institutes for future studies.

It may be recalled that IIM Bangalore is celebrating its Golden Jubilee this year, with a host of activities. These activities are led by the institute’s students, alumni and staff.

The celebrations also include scholarship awards, achievement awards, felicitation of former employees, Staff Recreation Club (SRC) events and prize distribution, cultural programs, quiz, alumni-led events, and more.

Speaking of rankings, the institute has featured in the Positive Impact Rating and EQUIS reaccreditation. In its most recent accomplishment, in the QS World University Rankings 2024, IIMB achieved the top spot in India for its Post Graduate Programme in Management and the Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management.

