A student was found dead at his rented accommodation in North Delhi, on Monday, November 6, said an officer on Tuesday as per an IANS report. It has been alleged that the student, aged 25, was preparing for a competitive exam and had killed himself due to reasons unknown.



The deceased has been identified as Vinay Raj, a native of Chhatarpur District located in Madhya Pradesh, who was preparing for competitive exams. He was also a student of an open school.



Further details

An officer said that on Monday, at 10:04 pm, a call was received at the police control room at the Maurice Nagar police station, reporting the hanging of 25-year-old Vinay Raj.



"The incident occurred at Christian Colony and upon arrival, the Station House Officer (SHO) and Investigating Officer (IO) found the room locked from the inside," said a senior police officer.



The officer further added that a fire brigade was called to open the door but unfortunately, the student was found hanging from the ceiling fan.



The student was then taken to the hospital and was under medical treatment. Further legal action is being taken, the officer informed IANS.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, remember you are not alone. Reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines Tele MANAS: 14416 and Sangath: 011-41198666