In relation to the incident where a 21-year-old student was killed by her classmate at a private university in Greater Noida, an FIR was lodged against the administration and an official on Thursday, May 25, according to PTI.



The FIR where two more individuals have been named, has been lodged at the Dadri Police Station in Greater Noida on the complaint of the deceased woman student's father, they said.



The officials from Shiv Nadar University have not divulged any such information regarding the deceased as they want to honour their lives. It has also said that it has till now done everything within its power to help address the situation in every manner possible.



It also added that within the constraints of the lack of a formal complaint and the expressed apprehensions about the reactions of the woman student's family, the university took all the possible actions to address the situation.



The regrettable incident



The student who was a third-year Sociology student at Shiv Nadar University was shot dead on Thursday, May 18, near the dining room on the university campus by her classmate, who later went to his room in the boys' hostel and killed himself, according to police.



The duo had been in a relationship for over a year but had broken up some time back, a police official said.



Conspiratorial death?



The police had probed into the matter to find out the details of the incident and the procurement of the country-made pistol that he had brought inside the campus on Thursday, May 18. They lodged an FIR on the complaint of the woman student's father, who claimed that the death was a conspiracy.



According to the report by PTI, the father said that the accused had been harassing his daughter and pressuring her to commit immoral things.



He further said, "In this connection, my daughter had informed me and I had informed the university administration about action against the accused student, but till date, the university did not take any action, resulting in the accused killing my daughter."



He also said that the entire episode of the killing has been captured on a CCTV camera. The father also alleged that his daughter's murderer had also made a video in the past, which he alleges, also appeared on social media claiming that he had threatened to kill his daughter.



"He also talked about a university staffer, a student and one Kanpur-based person in the video," the father stated. "From these facts, it is clear that my daughter was killed as part of a conspiracy."



The bereaved father also called out the university's inactions. He urged strict action against the guilty persons and the varsity administration.



Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) (Greater Noida 2) Sarthak Sengar said that an FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 354D (stalking), 120-B (criminal conspiracy).



"The matter is being investigated now. All angles related to the case would be probed and further legal action would be taken on the basis of the findings and evidence in the case," Sengar told PTI.



What does the university say?



The Shiv Nadar Institute of Eminence said that it condemns and regrets the malicious attempts to spread misinformation about the university.



"The university has till now done everything within its power to help address the situation in every manner possible. We have refrained from divulging specific details to honour the private lives of the deceased," the varsity said in a statement.



The university acknowledges that there was an issue of communication on behalf of the girl in which she mentioned about the accused assaulting her four times in a span of two months.



"The university received an email from the woman student on March 14, 2023, where she mentioned that she was in a relationship with the accused for two years, and now she had decided to part ways. However, the accused was not ready to accept the split. She wanted the accused to not reach her or her family. She did not want this to be taken forward as a formal complaint," according to the statement.



The officials at the university claimed that sufficient steps were taken to take this matter up very seriously and professional counselling for both students were resorted to. The university also placed restraining orders on both of them within two days.



The university claimed it had strongly urged the woman student to register a formal complaint on multiple occasions so that the university could initiate even stricter action but the girl did not pursue this as she was hesitant that her family might find out.



The university firmly claims that it took all possible action to address the situation.