Uma Harathi N, who has secured the third position in the Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Exam (UPSC CSE) 2023, is the daughter of Telangana IPS officer N Venkateshwarlu, Superintendent of Police, Narayanpet.

Upon the announcement of results on Tuesday, May 23, IPS officer Rema Rajeshwari took to Twitter to celebrate the success. “It is a matter of great pride for Telangana Police family that our esteemed colleague - SP Narayanpet Sh N Venkateshwarlu’s daughter Uma Harathi secured All India Rank (AIR) 3 in #UPSC2023 examination. Hearty congratulations to Uma Harathi and her proud father,” the tweet read.

Uma is a BTech graduate from IIT Hyderabad and had anthropology as her optional subject.

More details on the results

This year, 14 out of the 25 top ranks have been bagged by women, informed a release by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

This year, the top 25 successful candidates have opted for subjects like Anthropology, Commerce & Accountancy, Economics, Electrical Engineering, Law, History, Mathematics, Political Science & International Relations, Philosophy, Sociology, and Zoology as their optional choice in the written (Main) exam.

Out of a total of 2,529 candidates who qualified for the personality test, 933 candidates (613 men and 320 women) have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various services.