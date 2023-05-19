Students preparing to take the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) on Saturday, May 20, are anxious about potential traffic issues. This is because the swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah, who will assume the role of Chief Minister of Karnataka, has also been arranged for the same day as the important entrance exam.



A large number of candidates have been assigned to participate in the Common Entrance Test (CET) at 122 centres located in Bengaluru, as per an IANS report. Meanwhile, the swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to be held at Kanteerava Indoor Stadium located in the central business district of Bengaluru.

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar has appealed to all party workers to attend the event. Over a lakh people are expected to participate in the event, the report by IANS added.

Special arrangements by KEA

Considering the circumstances, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has issued guidance to students, recommending that they arrive at their assigned exam venues two hours prior to the scheduled start time.



Ramya S, the Executive Director of KEA, stated in a press release on Friday that the authority has implemented necessary measures to facilitate the timely arrival of students at their designated centres.



She further specified that candidates from 11 centres in close proximity to Kanteerava Stadium should be present at their respective centres no later than 8:30 am. This requirement applies to students appearing for Mathematics exams exclusively as well, she clarified.

In a special arrangement, breakfast and lunch will be provided to all those who have their centre at St Joseph Indian PU College on Vittal Mallya Road which is very close to Kanteerava Indoor Stadium.

Students who will be attending the Maths exam in the second session will also be given both breakfast and lunch. After entering their centre at 8.30 am, students will not be allowed to go out till the end of their examination.

Ramya S has also urged the traffic police to ensure smooth traffic movement for the KCET candidates on Saturday.

Students need to report early at these exam centres in Bengaluru:

Bishop Cotton Women's PU College, CSI compound

Goodwill PU College for Girls, Frazer Town

St Joseph's PU College, Residency Road

St Joseph Indian PU College, Vitthal Mallya Road

St Annes Girls PU College, Millers Road

RBANMS PU College, Annaswamy Mudaliar Road

SJRC BIFR PU College, RC ROAD

Cathedral Comp PU College, Richmond Road

St Euphrasias Girls High School & Composite PU College, Richmond Town

Stracey Memorial Composite PU College, St.Marks Road

Hasanath PU College for Women, Dickenson Road