The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common Universities Entrance Exam Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 exam city intimation slip. Those who have applied for the entrance exam can now visit the official website and download the details.



Here are steps to download CUET UG 2023 exam city slip:

1. Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in

2. On the homepage, under public notice, select the CUET UG exam city intimation slip link (or open the sign in option if the link is not displayed)

3. Login with your details namely: application number and date of birth

4. The CUET 2023 exam city slip will appear on the screen

5. Check the details

6. Download it for future reference



The CUET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be held from May 21 onwards in various examination centres located in different cities across India and abroad in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. As per the official notice, admit cards will be issued three days ahead of each paper.



Moreover, about 14,99,778 candidates are expected to appear for the entrance exam. Further, in case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for CUET (UG) – 2023, he/she may contact 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or e-mail at cuetug@nta.ac.in, read the notice.