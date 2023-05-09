Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu immediately responded to the text message of one of the students from the hill state stuck in Manipur and intervened in the matter as he gave financial assistance of Rs 60,000 from his own pocket to handle the crisis immediately.

The CM also gave directions to the officers of the state government to ensure the safety and security of five Himachali students stuck in Manipur.

The state government has made efforts for bringing five students back home including Simran, Sujal Kaundal and Ashwani Kumar from Mandi and Nawang Chhering from Kullu and Keshav Singh from Hamirpur. Three students were pursuing their studies at NIT Manipur, Imphal while the other two were studying at Khumban Lampak Sports Complex, National Sports University in Imphal.

An official said that they were flown from Imphal to Kolkata and they will reach New Delhi by evening today, May 9.

The state government has issued telephone numbers for the evacuation of other Himachalis from Manipur. Interested persons can contact telephone numbers 89883-41921, 0177-2929688, 0177-2629439, he added.

Here's what the Haryana government is doing

Also, the Haryana Government has made elaborate arrangements to bring back students of the state who had gone to study in Manipur. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has given clear instructions to the officials to make complete arrangements to bring back the students at the earliest.

The state government has prepared the list of students and as per the information received so far, 16 students pursuing education in various institutions in Manipur will be brought back as per their wish.

Khattar has assured all possible cooperation from the state government and apart from these 16 students, if information is received about any other student, they will also be brought back safely.

Giving information in this regard, an official said that the officials of the Chief Minister's Office are in constant touch with the concerned officials in Manipur and are taking updates on every situation. The Chief Secretary of Manipur has informed that all the students of Haryana are safe and every facility is being provided to them.

As per information received so far, five students of Haryana are pursuing education at NIT, Manipur; eight students at IIIT, Manipur and three students at NSU, Manipur. Since other states are also evacuating their students from Manipur, therefore, according to the availability of flights and air traffic, the Haryana Government is also considering the route from Kolkata to Delhi.