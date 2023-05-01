As the NEET UG exam date approaches, it's crucial to have a plan, a strategy, and a stress-free approach. We have prepared a schedule to keep you on track for May 7. These six days are crucial and should not be taken for granted if you want to avoid falling behind. We recommend students not to take up any news days should look, though it's just a suggestion and you can adjust it to your convenience:

Day 1: Monday, May 1

Wake up early and start your day with a focused mindset.

Since the exam is in the afternoon, try not to disrupt your sleep schedule too much by staying up too late.

Divide your day into two halves.

Thoroughly revise the class 11 syllabus today and solve two papers.

Attempt one paper from 2 pm to 5.30 pm to get used to the habit of attempting a paper at that time, simulating an exam-like scenario.

Day 2: Tuesday, May 2

Today, focus on revising the class 12 syllabus thoroughly, especially the important topics.

If you have sorted your notes, it shouldn't be too difficult by now.

If you haven't, take your time and adjust the schedule accordingly.

Solve two papers during the day.

Also, make sure to go through the formula book.

Day 3: Wednesday, May 3

Focus on solving practice questions on topics that you find challenging, particularly in Biology.

Revise important diagrams and flowcharts in Biology and practice labelling them.

Focus on topics that carry higher weightage in the NEET exam.

Review any mistakes you made during your test paper solving and revise them.

If you haven't taken notes of your mistakes, do it now and revise them in the next couple of days.

For those who have taken notes, revise them every day.

Review any weak areas identified during practice and revise accordingly.

Day 4: Thursday, May 4

Today, revise important concepts in Chemistry and Physics and practice solving numerical problems.

Review any notes or flashcards you have created for quick revision, especially in Chemistry.

Simulate the exam-like condition and appear for two papers.

Practice time management by solving practice tests with strict timing, and simulating the actual exam.

Continue with the mock tests and review your book of mistakes.

Day 5: Friday, May 5

Revise important concepts in all three subjects, with a focus on clearing any last-minute doubts or queries.

Solve one paper from 2 pm to 5.30 pm, simulating the exam scenario once again.

Review your book of mistakes.

Engage in a hobby like reading a book or light exercise to rejuvenate.

Don't forget to relax and take care of yourself.

Day 6: Saturday, May 6

It's the last day before the big day!

Do a final revision of important concepts, formulas, and diagrams in all three subjects.

Attempt one paper if you can, but it's okay to skip it today.

Stay calm and engage in activities that make you happy and boost your confidence.

Avoid any last-minute stress by talking to motivators, watching an old favourite movie, or reading a beloved book.

Talk to positive friends and avoid those who can stress you out or make you negative.

Take breaks from studying, focus on self-care, and get a good night's sleep to stay fresh for the exam day.

Make sure everything is arranged and prepared for May 7.

Day 7: Sunday, May 7 - The D-Day

The much-anticipated day has finally arrived, but there's no need to fear it. It's just another exam, a small part of a student's life. Aspirants should remember that even if the exam doesn't go as planned, it's not the end of the world. Opportunities are abundant, and in today's world, new doors open at every turn. With that in mind, here's a well-planned schedule for the exam day, May 7.

Wake up early and start your day with a light exercise or meditation.

Make sure you have a healthy breakfast.

Double-check all the essentials you need to carry - documents, ID proof, admit card, stationery, water bottle, sanitiser.

Leave for the exam on time to make sure there are no last-minute rush or delay

Stay calm and composed while travelling, maintaining a positive mindset to keep anxiety at bay.

If needed, talk to your loved ones or positive motivators to boost your confidence before the exam.

Upon reaching the exam centre, remain focused and confident throughout the exam.

Keep track of time from the beginning to ensure efficient time management.

Finally, believe in yourself and trust the hard work you've put into your preparation. You are capable of doing this!

After the exam, remember the age-old advice to avoid discussing answers with peers to prevent unnecessary stress.

Head back home, relax, and celebrate the completion of your exams. You deserve it!