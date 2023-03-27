H3N2 cases in the Union Territory Puducherry have been on a rise. Due to this, the schools were closed for 11 days. After this, the schools reopened today, Monday, March 27. The government of the Union Territory of Puducherry had declared holidays for Classes up to VIII from March 15 to 26.



Regarding the same, State Education Minister S Namassivayam had declared a holiday for Classes up to VIII grades in government, aided and private schools in the wake of rising cases of H3N2 influenza, stated a report by IANS.



Further, the order was in force for all schools in the Puducherry, Karaikkal, Yanam and Mahe regions of the territory. And the territory had reported a hike in H3N2 influenza cases but no deaths. Soon, the rise in cases led to the state government declaring a holiday for schools.



Additionally, the government had also taken added precautions and made elaborate arrangements to prevent any outbreak of H3N2 influenza cases, stated the report by IANS.