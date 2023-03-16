In the fourth semester, but their first semester exams are yet to be held — this is the plight of a batch of students at the Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) in Kerala. The concerned students were admitted to the integrated MSc Programmes in Computer Science — Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and Data Science in 2021.

A teacher from one of the five colleges affiliated to the university, where these courses are being offered, stated that the said batch of students had written to the university highlighting their situation. But the university gave them a lacklustre response, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

"All they received in reply was a notification directing them to remit the fees for the examination. The last date for the submission of the examination fees was February 16. But that's it! There has been no communication from the university whatsoever after this," exclaimed the teacher.

"We have remitted the fees, but are now wondering when the university will publish the examination dates," added a student in the fourth semester. "We are the 2021-2026 batch and the university has not conducted even a single exam. We fear that we will end up writing exams even after completing the course," stated another.

"Another issue is that since the examinations of the 2021-2026 batch have not been conducted, those in the 2022-2027 batch will also find their examinations getting delayed," a teacher pointed out. "The first semester examinations of these batch will not be conducted until the results of the first-semester examination of the 2021-2026 batch come out," he explained.

Students worry that this lackadaisical attitude of the university will affect their future. An MGU official, when contacted, was not available for comment, as mentioned by TNIE.