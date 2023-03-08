Pre University Education Department has made all preparations for conducting PUC 2nd year exams which would commence on Thursday, March 9, and end on March 29, said Deputy Director of PU Education of Kalaburagi Shivasharanappa Malegaon. Speaking with Express here on Tuesday, March 7, Shivasharanappa said that all 32,197 students of Kalaburagi district will appear for exams. The PU Exams will be held in 51 exam centres including 25 in Kalaburagi city and the remaining 26 centres elsewhere in the district. Question papers arrived on Tuesday and they will be kept in a safe locker in the District Treasury stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Police personnel have been entrusted with the task of security of the question papers. The Deputy Director said that the question papers will be taken to the respective exam centres on the day of exams from the treasury. For this 13 routes have been created. 13 teams have been formed for the safe movement of the question papers from the district treasury to the concerned exam centres. Each team will comprise Tahasildar, a Block Education Officer and a senior principal of the college.

A gunman will be provided to each team, he said. Each exam centre will have a chief custodian and a question paper custodian apart from supervisors in each classroom. All the staff will be given identity cards. There would be 2 squad members in each centre apart from one more squad member appointed by Deputy Commissioner's office. There would be 2 police constables including a lady constable to check the candidates, Shivasharanappa said.

Arrangements for fans have been made in each exam hall and filter water would be provided to the candidates. CCTV cameras have been fixed in the exam centres and the students have been asked to wear uniforms while attending the exams. No hijabs will be allowed in the exam halls, Shivasharanappa clarified. Meanwhile, KKRTC has made free travel arrangements for the candidates appearing for PUC 2nd year exams. The students can travel to the exam centres and can come back free of cost by showing hall tickets to the bus conductors as reported by The New Indian Express.