The Narsingi police in Telangana, which is probing the alleged death by suicide of a 16-year-old student of Sri Chaitanya Junior College has filed a remand report with Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Upparpally on Monday, March 6, stating that the first-year Intermediate student took the extreme step owing to the harassment by the management of the Sri Chaitanya Junior College, reported The New Indian Express.

The report also said the four arrested persons — Principal Krishna Reddy, Vice-Principal Acharya, Junior Lecturer Sobhan and Campus In-charge Naresh — would often harass and even subject him to physical torture, reported The New Indian Express. Even on the day of his demise, the student was reportedly thrashed by Acharya and Krishna. They also allegedly used objectionable language to humiliate the 16-year-old and his family members.

The student's parents visited him on the day of the fatal incident upon learning that he was being harassed. They reportedly spoke with the principal and asked him to refrain from using force and bad language to reprimand their ward, according to TNIE.

Suicide note holds management responsible

The student, who was found dead in his classroom on the night of February 28 by his fellow students wrote a note, naming the principal, vice principal and the campus-in-charge, and saying that he was taking the step because he was no longer able to bear the "torture" meted out by them.

The student's death led to protests against the college management, with his friends and family alleging that he was under tremendous stress and was subjected to harassment by the management. The college has now been shut for an indefinite number of days and students have been sent home.

A case was registered a day after and the principal and the remaining three were arrested on March 1 and 2, respectively. A police official pointed out this was the first case that the college management officials have been taken into custody in a suicide case prompted by harassment. Another police official told TNIE that the series of harassment and torture pushed the student to kill himself but the suicide note provided the cops with the necessary evidence to charge the accused.

It is clearly mentioned in the note that he killed himself owing to the torture by the principal, vice-principal, junior lecturer and the campus in-charge, the cop added. A case under Section 305 (abetment of suicide of child) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.