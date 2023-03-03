The principal of Sri Chaitanya College with three other people was taken into custody by the police in connection to the suicide case of the intermediate student, Sathwik. The three people were mentioned in the suicide note written by the student. The student committed suicide over the college management pressuring and targeting him. An investigation has been launched by the police and they are collecting statements from the deceased's friends and relatives, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Police from Narsingi detained the principal of the institute Acharya Krishna Reddy. The three vice-principals, the junior lecturer, and the campus in charge, namely Acharya, Shoban and Naresh, were also detained by police on Thursday, March 2, 2023. A case has been registered under IPC 305 (Abetment of suicide of child or insane person) against the four members who have been detained and the college management as well. As this is a case of abetment of suicide, police authorities believe it will take some time, but they are confident that strict action will be taken and the investigation will be open and transparent, as reported by The New Indian Express.

Congress MP tries to meet college administration

Komatireddy Venkatireddy, Telangana Congress MP condemned the suicide of the intermediate student and met with the college administration, where his entry was reprimanded. He questioned why schools were collecting money in such large amounts and harassing students in the name of ranks. The MP called up the senior officials, Narsingi ACP, and inquired about the status of the case. He was informed that an investigation was underway and the cop assured him that it would proceed in a free and impartial manner, stated The New Indian Express report.