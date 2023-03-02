Smriti Irani, the Union Minister, was invited as a guest faculty by Prof Kunal Kumar, a full-time faculty member at the Indian Institute of Management – Udaipur. During her visit, she engaged in two academic activities, research and training. She assumed the role of a visiting professor at IIM Udaipur and presented her research on "The Necessity and Pitfalls of Ranking Management Institutions: The NIRF Experience". The research paper's lead author is Smriti Irani, and co-authors include Prof Kunal Kumar (IIM Udaipur) and Prof Sushanta Mishra (IIM Bangalore), stated a report by IANS.

Irani delved into the significance of a National Ranking framework that caters to India's vast diversity, including regional and linguistic diversity. The framework aims to reward institutions that support socio-economically disadvantaged individuals. During her presentation, Irani elucidated the framework's purpose, objectives, and current challenges, making the seminar both informative and nuanced.

On March 1, the Union Minister also taught an HR class for students in the MBA program at IIM Udaipur. She covered the topic of "Job Analysis" and conducted three back-to-back sessions, each lasting 75 minutes, for the Core Course "Human Resource Management" of the institute's flagship MBA programme, stated the IANS report.

The Minister engaged with the MBA students through a Case Method where she discussed the Harvard Business School's case 'ClubMed'. She based the class on four Ds - Do, Discusses, Debate and Deliberate. The class ended with the students doing the Job Analysis of a Minister. Prof Kunal and Prof Soorjith, who attended the sessions praised Prof Smrithi Irani for her teaching style and said that the classes were insightful and well-received by the students.