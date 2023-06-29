The World Bank has sanctioned Rs 2,460 crore to improve the quality of education and infrastructure in schools across Chhattisgarh and the financial aid will help nearly four million underprivileged students, a government official said on Wednesday, June 27. Additionally, the funding is also aimed at encouraging Science and Commerce education at the higher secondary level, he said, as stated in a report by PTI.



Nearly 40 lakh students belonging to poor and weaker sections of society will benefit from the project named Chhattisgarh Accelerated Learning for a Knowledge Economy Operation (CHALK), the public relations department official said. Chhattisgarh government has opened Swami Atmanand English and Hindi medium Schools across the state to provide quality education to the students of underprivileged communities, he said. The project will help develop and operate about 600 model schools from Classes I to XII, he added.



The CHALK project has been launched to improve access to education across all classes and to address the growing demand for Science and Commerce studies at the senior secondary level, he said. Under the project, residential facilities for students and teachers will be provided for the schools in remote locations, he added.

Moreover, teachers will be provided training to make the classroom lessons fun-learning and engaging experience for the students under the project, which will also create better employment opportunities in the "fast-growing manufacturing and service sectors" in Chhattisgarh, he added.