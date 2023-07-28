Tamil Nadu's Integrated School Education Department has asked all Chief Education Officers to advise those students in the age group of 10 to 14 who are good with art forms to apply for the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training's Cultural Talent Search Scholarship, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

What is the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training's Cultural Talent Search Scholarship?

Under this scholarship, enthusiastic students proficient in art forms will be given Rs 3,600 per year and can also claim reimbursement of fees up to Rs 9,000, which is paid to teachers for training.

Every year, a maximum of 650 scholarships will be awarded, out of which, 100 are for SC/ST, 20 for those with disabilities, 30 for students particularly interested in creative writing and literary arts plus, 125 for those children who hail from families of traditional artists.

Who can apply for the scholarships?

Children who apply need to have a certain level of proficiency along with at least three years of training in the art form. The scholarship initially is for two years but can be extended till the student is admitted to a college by submitting half-yearly progress reports.

Traditional forms of music, dance, drama, painting, sculpture, crafts and literary arts and beyond — students who have been trained in these fields can apply.

A Central Selection Committee will go through the applications and interviews will be conducted from October. Students from weak economic backgrounds will be given priority, stated the letter from the integrated education department.