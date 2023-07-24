An assistant professor at the North Lakhimpur College in Assam has been arrested for sexually assaulting students in an intoxicated state within the classroom premises, IANS reported.

The officials said on Monday, July 24, that the accused has been identified as Dr Hemanta Sarmah, who teaches in the Assamese Department of the college.

Sarmah allegedly assaulted numerous female students in the classroom as he was in an intoxicated state while teaching, reports have revealed.

As many as 58 college students have come forward and complained in writing to Dr Biman Chetia, the college Principal, claiming that Sarmah was teaching while being under the influence of alcohol for two days last week, IANS added.

Following the complaint, the principal subsequently filed a formal complaint with the Lakhimpur Police Station based on the claims made by the students, and Sarmah was subsequently arrested on Sunday, July 23.

As per reports, some of the afflicted students had to withdraw from college due to sexual harassment by the assistant professor, the complaint has added.

On the other hand, Sarmah has denied all charges and claimed that he is innocent and a conspiracy is being hatched against him. The police are further investigating the matter.