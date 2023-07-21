Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has called on a high-powered Working Group on Future Technology Skills to submit recommendations on integrating technology into higher education curriculums. He opined that teaching methods, examination patterns and evaluation systems should be overhauled at the school and college levels.



The CM added that the main challenge was to take the current reforms in school education to the next level and integrate them with higher education. He noted that in the age of International Baccalaureate (IB), government school students could not compete at a global level unless necessary changes are made, as per a report by PTI.

He asked the working group, consisting of representatives from global tech giants such as Google, Microsoft and Nasscom among others, to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) and related subjects like Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) into the curricula. He also advocated changing the teaching methods.

The southern state will set a benchmark for the entire country after changes are made in curriculum and teaching methodology, Reddy said. He asked the working group members to be aware of the ongoing digitalisation in government schools as part of their recommendations. The group has been tasked with making ready an action plan that will be taken up in the next meeting, as per PTI.