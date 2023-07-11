All schools run, aided or recognised by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be closed today, July 11 in view of heavy rainfall in the city and adverse weather conditions forecast, according to an official order issued on Monday, July 10, as stated in a report by PTI.



In this regard, the order issued by the education department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), however, mentioned that these schools shall be closed only for students. Department heads and teachers shall come to schools and all offices will also be functional, it added.



Further, "All MCD, MCD-aided and recognised schools will be closed on July 11 in view of heavy rainfall in Delhi," said an official, as stated in a report by PTI. "In view of the heavy rainfall in Delhi and alert issued by the India Meteorological Department on adverse weather conditions, it has been decided that all MCD schools, MCD-aided and recognised schools will be closed on July 11," the order stated, as stated in a report by PTI.

To recall, due to heavy rains, schools were closed in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram. Most parts of north and northwest India, including the national capital region, received torrential rains from Saturday, July 8, leading to waterlogging, flash floods, collapsing of buildings and human fatalities.