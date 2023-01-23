Following feedback regarding the distribution of eggs to children under the midday meal scheme, the Department of Public Instruction in Karnataka has reiterated that government schools must provide eggs to students when they request it.



According to R Vishal, Commissioner, Public Instructions, they have received feedback from various sources regarding midday meals and so, an internal office circular was issued about the functioning of the scheme, as per a report by The New Indian Express. “We want to ensure that there is no problem in the scheme and try to redress some issues that schools are facing as well as reiterate certain regulations,” he said.



Despite children asking for eggs in their meals, it was not being followed due to a rise in the price of eggs in the state, which has resulted in schools going over the budget. There have been complaints regarding the distribution of eggs with schools appealing to the department to increase budget allocation to provide eggs in midday meals, as per the TNIE report.



However, Vishal said the department has advised that schools must manage budgets in a way to provide eggs for students. “The price of eggs will change, but the number of students going to schools on a particular day varies. If there are fewer students, it must be adjusted accordingly so that surplus is spent on days when there are more children,” he said.



The Karnataka Department of School Education and Literacy announced last year that eggs, bananas or peanut chikkis (supplementary nutrition) would be included in the midday meal scheme as part of Prime Minister Poshan Shakti Nirman for students of Classes I to VIII studying in government and aided schools for 46 days a year in all districts.