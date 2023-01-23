Students on Sunday, January 22 took to Twitter with the hashtag #JusticeForStudents to protest for various student-related issues such as the postponement of NEET PG 2023, cut-offs in various scholarships and fellowships and demanding an extra attempt in various exams such as JEE, UPSC and so on among others.



Several student-led associations also joined the protest on Twitter. Karnataka's National Student Union of India (NSUI) said, "Many students were mentally weakened due to family problems in Corona time and could not prepare for the exam as much. So they should be given a chance for an extra attempt in JEE, IBPS, SSC,RRB Army exam ....," in a tweet.



To recall, Member of Parliament (MP) from the Coimbatore constituency PR Natarajan on January 11 wrote to the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan seeking "a one-time exemption to relax the eligibility criteria for all students appearing for the JEE Main and Advanced Exams in 2023." Listing the reason for this, he said, "This will save the hassle of identifying specific students who faced difficulties in the 2022 exams."



A JEE aspirant, Siri (@SuperSiri20) posted, "Dear @dpradhanbjp ji Granting a chance in #JEEMains and #JEEAdvanced2023 will be the ultimate form of relief for 2020 class XII pass outs. They are not asking for fresh attempts, they are only asking for a “FAIR” attempt," on Twitter.



Students also opposed the Agnipath scheme, as some of them stated that they want regular employment and not contractual jobs. "The Agnipath scheme is not a good step for the future of the youth of the country but rather a time because a student will study for 12 years but job only 4 years. There are many who were preparing for many other army services. Many of them are lying vacant but no recruitment notice for fulfillment of those vacancies have been released. After the introduction of Agnipath, it feels as if many's hardwork has gone in vain," NSUI Karnataka added in their tweets.



Meanwhile, MBBS aspirants are also seeking postponement of the NEET PG 2023 exam, scheduled to be conducted on March 5. " Kindly postpone neet pg for one to two months as taking exam on March 5 and waiting for three to four months for counselling is not going to benefit NEET PG aspirants," posted Aakriti Khajuria (@DrAakriti02) on Twitter.