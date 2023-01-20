The Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) Deemed-to-be University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with two private start-ups on Wednesday, January 17 to generate and share knowledge in areas of robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and drone technology.



One MoU was signed between SOA and SPK MAK Technologies for familiarisation with industrial exposure for industry-ready problems, live training programme for students and faculties, and lab development. SPK MAK, on the other hand, would receive student and faculty support for various projects.



The other MoU was signed between SOA and FxUAV Technologies with the objective of generating and sharing knowledge in the area of drone technology.



The signatories to the MoU were Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, SOA and Subhajit Nayak and Dhrutidhar Behera who signed on behalf of SPK MAK Technologies. Prof Nanda also signed the other MoU while Parthasarathi Das, Subham Acharya and Ashutosh Mohanty were the signatories on behalf of FxUAV Technologies. Incidentally, Mr Ashutosh Mohanty is a 2019 graduate in Mechanical Engineering from SOA.



Prof Nanda said that it was for the first time that SOA had signed MoUs with two start-ups. FxUAV Technologies designs and manufactures drones using advanced projectile extinguishers in firefighting.



The university’s Chief Administrative Officer Pramod Kumar Panda, Additional Dean (Academics), Institute of Technical Education and Research, Prof DN Thatoi, Head, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Prof SK Acharya and Associate Professor, Mechanical Engineering, Prof SP Jena were present at the event.