The PG teachers association has called on the government of Tamil Nadu to immediately address the shortage of headmasters in government high and upper secondary schools, as the vacancies are negatively impacting the education of students.

They have reported that the lack of headmasters has led to other teachers taking on additional administrative duties, reducing their time for teaching. Furthermore, the teachers state that the department has not hired any office staff, including clerks, in over 15 years, and that teachers have been shouldering these responsibilities as well since the staff members retired, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

In a petition to the school education commissioner, the PG Teachers Association emphasized the need for immediate action to fill the more than 500 headmaster vacancies in government high and upper secondary schools.

"To fill the HM vacancies in these 500 schools, counselling should be held immediately for PG teachers due for promotion. PG teachers handling this work has affected the studies of Class XI and XII students and there is a danger of this affecting the pass percentage of the government schools," they said in a petition to the school education commissioner.

The association called for immediate action to fill the more than 500 vacant headmaster positions in government high and upper secondary schools. They emphasized that filling these positions is necessary in addition to the almost 4,000 temporary PG teacher vacancies that the school education department has recently filled. In order to improve the standards of government schools, they urged the government to prioritize the appointment and employment of permanent teachers, as reported by The New Indian Express.