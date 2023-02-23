The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an urgent public warning against a fake website, which is asking for money in exchange for sample question papers for the ongoing CBSE Class X and XII board exams. The website claims questions from these sample papers will only be asked in the exams.

Cautioning the people, CBSE in a notice says, "It has come to the notice of the Board that certain unscrupulous elements have created a link http://cbse.support/sp stating that CBSE has circulated 30 sample papers for class 10, 12 exams and that exam papers will be from these sample papers only and asking for money to download these papers. All stakeholders are hereby cautioned to be extremely careful and not respond to any such fake messages and website links."

The Board has further clarified that sample papers for the exams are available on its official website for free. "Sample papers are available on the CBSE website www.cbse.gov.in free of cost. The Board does not charge any fees from any students or parents for downloading sample papers. For any information and updates stakeholders may visit Board's official website www.cbse.gov.in only," the notice reads.

The CBSE board exams for both classes X and XII started on February 15. It will end on March 21 for Class X, while the last exam is on April 5 for students of Class XII.