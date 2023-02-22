Two alumni of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) have authored books to help graduates navigate through the professional world and find their feet in a highly competitive environment.

Corporate Brahmastra, authored by Arvind Das and published by Aelin Publishers, is a book which encourages students passing out from universities and institutions to be skilled first and move with the times so that they could stand out in a crowd.

Parag Ray, another alumnus, has published You - The Career Creator V 2.0, which points towards a rational path towards building a professional career without any internal conflict and mental bias.

Both authors have passed out from the Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER), the faculty of Engineering and Technology of SOA, about a decade ago. While Das did his BTech in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Ray belonged to the Mechanical Engineering discipline.

Read Also ; SOA signs MoU with GMR Group for providing industrial exposure to students, faculty

“My book is specifically designed for young minds, both college students and working professionals. As a soft skill trainer and motivational speaker, I am on a mission to transform young lives,” Das said.

This book, he said, would be a practical guide to professional excellence containing lots of practical tools and techniques along with his personal experiences. “It contains 21 professional skills for the 21st century,” he said.

The book authored by Ray, who is active in the IT industry as a sales and marketing professional, outlines a five-stage approach for students and professionals to work on their careers. “The book also chalks out a judicious path for hopefuls to chart their career routes in a structured manner,” Ray said.

Both Das and Ray called on SOA Founder President Prof (Dr) Manojranjan Nayak in Bhubaneswar recently to present him copies of their books. Prof (Dr) Nayak congratulated them on their effort and wished them success in their future endeavours.